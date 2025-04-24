Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will be cutting short a visit to South Africa to urgently return to Kiev after a Russian strike on the capital killed at least nine people.

"I am cancelling part of the programme for this visit and will return to Ukraine immediately after the meeting with the President of South Africa," Zelenskyy, who arrived in the country hours earlier, said on social media.

President Zelenskyy is supposed to arrive in South Africa on Thursday for a two-day state visit at President Cyril Ramaphosa's invitation.

President's spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya said in a statement on Wednesday that the trip, the first by a Ukrainian president, will allow both countries to discuss bilateral relationships and expand cooperation in trade and agriculture.

Magwenya said the trip will also allow him to look into efforts to achieve long-term peace.

The trip follows Ramaphosa's visit to Ukraine in 2023 as part of the Africa Peace Initiative.

Step towards Europe

"South Africa has been criticised previously for taking quite an ambiguous position in defining the conflict," Institute for Security Studies researcher Priyal Singh told AFP.

Ramaphosa invited the Ukrainian leader in February as South Africa was coming under attack from US President Donald Trump, who had also taken aim at Zelenskyy and moved to negotiate an end to the war without involving Ukraine or its European allies.

As Washington has cut international aid and trade, South Africa has moved closer to Europe which had also been critical of its ambiguous position on Russia's war, Singh said.