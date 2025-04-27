Syria has reiterated its firm rejection of any attempt by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by the YPG — the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group — to threaten its unity and territorial integrity.

“Recent moves and statements by the SDF leadership, calling for federalism and establishing a separate reality on the ground, clearly contradict the content of the agreement and threaten the country’s unity and territorial integrity,” a presidential statement said on Sunday.

On March 10, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa signed an agreement with Mazloum Abdi, aka Ferhad Abdi Sahin, leader of the SDF, integrating it into the institutions of the Syrian Arab Republic as a move to reinforce national unity.

The statement described the recent agreement with the SDF leadership as a “positive step toward calm and openness to a comprehensive national solution” and called for its full implementation.

The presidency renewed its clear rejection of “any attempts to impose a divisive reality or establish separate entities under the guise of federalism or self-administration without comprehensive national consensus.”