ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
US President stops short of confirming whether he had asked Israel to pause its strikes on Tehran, offering no clear indication of whether such a request had been made behind closed doors.
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Trump is in Kananaskis, Alberta (Canada) for the G7 summit. / AFP
June 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Israel and Iran might eventually reach a ceasefire, though he noted that, at times, countries "have to fight it out first."

He reaffirmed that the United States will continue to support Israel in its “defence.”

"I hope there’s going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal and we’ll see what happens. Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we’re gonna see what happens," Trump said.

Talking to reporters as he left for the G7 summit in Canada, Trump declined to say if he had asked Israel to pause strikes on Iran.

The latest development comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his United States counterpart's recent remarks on ending the Israel-Iran conflict, stressing the need for immediate action to prevent a catastrophe that could engulf the entire region in flames.

The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties, and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Sunday.

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
Recommended

The US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was set to travel to Oman on Sunday for another round of nuclear talks with Iranian officials. But following Israel's strikes, that meeting has now been called off.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the nuclear negotiations "unjustifiable" after the attacks, which he said were carried out with the support of the US.

The death toll of Israel's attacks on Iran since Friday has climbed to 224, of which 90 percent are civilians, Iran's state media said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'