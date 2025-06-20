Foreign ministers from 57 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states will meet in Istanbul on June 21–22 for the group’s 51st session, as tensions soar in Gaza, Iran, and the wider Middle East.

The meeting will focus on political, socio-economic, and cultural challenges facing Muslim-majority countries. More than 1,000 delegates — including officials from observer states, OIC-affiliated institutions, and international organisations — are expected to attend.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to speak at the opening session on Saturday on the region’s deteriorating security environment.

Simultaneously, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will assume the rotating presidency of the OIC Council from Cameroon’s Lejeune Mbella Mbella and deliver the summit’s opening address.

Over the two-day meeting, ministers are expected to discuss a wide-ranging agenda, including the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, reconstruction efforts in the enclave, and renewed calls for a two-state solution to the Palestine–Israel conflict.

The agenda will also address the broader regional fallout from recent Israeli strikes on Iran, examining their implications for both regional and global security. Enhancing intra-OIC cooperation in the face of shared challenges will also be a key focus.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan will highlight Türkiye’s intent to prioritise the Palestinian cause during its chairmanship. He will reiterate Ankara’s longstanding position that a two-state solution is essential for a just and lasting peace, calling it “the root cause of instability in the region.”

Fidan is also expected to warn against the expanding scope of Israel’s military operations — citing its recent strikes in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen — and affirm Türkiye’s resolve to counter further escalation.

Iran expected to denounce Israeli aggression

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is expected to attend Saturday’s session amid heightened hostilities between Israel and Iran.