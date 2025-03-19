Documents newly declassified by the Trump administration show that Australia's former intelligence chief lobbied to keep secret an investigation of anonymous phone calls to the US Embassy in Canberra around the time of the 1963 assassination of President John F Kennedy.

The documents show that Charles Spry, then-head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, wrote to CIA Director Richard Helms in October 1968 recommending against public disclosure of the investigation, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday.

Following an executive order by Trump, the US National Archives released 80,000 pages of declassified records on Tuesday related to the 1963 assassination.

The CIA had investigated several anonymous phone calls made to the US Embassy in Canberra just before and after the killing, which shocked the world.

The Warren Commission, the inquiry ordered by Kennedy’s successor, contained a document referring to the CIA probe of a Canberra link to the plot against Kennedy.

"Sir Charles' letter to you recommends against declassification of the Warren Commission document, which refers to our investigation of anonymous phone calls to the Canberra Embassy before and after the assassination of President Kennedy," said a memo to Helms in November 1968.

Days later, Helms wrote to Spry, reassuring him that there was "not, at present, any intention to release the document."