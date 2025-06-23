South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung has named top picks for the foreign and defence ministries, after almost three weeks in the top executive office.

Former first Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was named as the new foreign minister while four-term ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back was named to lead the Defence Ministry, Yonhap News reported on Monday.

Lee also nominated Chung Dong-young as the unification minister, who is responsible for inter-Korean affairs.

Lee was elected to the Presidential Office in the June 3 snap elections, triggered by the ouster of his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over a failed bid to impose martial law.

Cho served as the vice minister under former President Moon Jae-in the government of the DP, and later represented South Korea at the UN from 2019-2022.

Ahn, a veteran politician, has mostly served on the defence subcommittee of the parliament, locally known as the National Assembly.

“If confirmed, he will be the first ‘civilian’ defence minister since 1961,” the report said.