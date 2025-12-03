Türkiye on Tuesday called on all UN member states to unite behind a General Assembly resolution on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question, warning that Gaza’s humanitarian system has reached the brink of collapse after two years of war.

Addressing the General Assembly, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative Ahmet Yildiz urged governments to vote in favour of the resolution and to “work diligently toward its implementation,” stressing that the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 70,000 amid continued bombardment and the breakdown of critical infrastructure.

“Entire neighbourhoods have been levelled and Gaza’s already fragile infrastructure has been pushed to collapse,” Yildiz said.

Despite the devastation, he noted “encouraging signs” diplomatically, pointing to growing global support for Palestinian statehood, including a high-level conference on the two-state solution in July, new recognitions of Palestine by 11 countries in September, and the Assembly’s adoption of the New York Declaration.

“Full and faithful implementation of ceasefire”