The United Nations rights chief has called for the "prompt reversal" of US sanctions against a UN expert over her criticism of US policy on Gaza.

Volker Turk also called for a halt to "attacks and threats" against people appointed by the UN and other international institutions in his statement on Thursday.

"Even in the face of fierce disagreement, UN Member States should engage substantively and constructively, rather than resort to punitive measures," he said.

Human rights defenders rallied to support the top UN expert on Palestinian rights, after the US imposed sanctions on her over criticism of Israel.

Italian lawyer Francesca Albanese serves as special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, one of dozens of experts appointed by the 47-member UN Human Rights Council to report on specific global issues.

She has long criticised Israeli treatment of the Palestinians, and this month published a report accusing over 60 companies, including some US firms, of supporting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and military onslaught in besieged Gaza.

Related TRT Global - US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials

Intimidation and reprisal

Juerg Lauber, the Swiss permanent representative to the UN who now holds the rotating presidency of the Human Rights Council, said he regretted the sanctions, and called on states to "refrain from any acts of intimidation or reprisal" against the body's experts.

Mariana Katzarova, who serves as the special rapporteur for human rights in Russia, said her concern was that other countries would follow the US lead.