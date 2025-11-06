Argentine President Javier Milei has officially authorised civilians to purchase and possess semi-automatic rifles, lifting a ban imposed in 1990.
The new resolution, approved by the government on Wednesday, establishes a control system based on sporting justification and traceability, replacing the broad prohibition with a set of requirements for obtaining a special permit.
The new requirements for civilian ownership include a specific identification of the semi-automatic rifle a person intends to acquire; the person must possess a registered G2-type storage area—a secure, certified system approved by the National Arms Registry—and a sworn statement detailing the specific grounds for the application, accompanied by supporting documentation and photographs of the material.
This reform directly replaces a 1990s decree issued during the administration of former President Carlos Menem, who ruled from 1989 to 1999.
That decree had largely prevented civilians from acquiring semi-automatic rifles unless explicitly authorised by the Ministry of Defence.
In June, the Milei government took the initial step by repealing the Menem-era decree.
Wednesday's resolution establishes a functional mechanism for civilians to legally purchase and possess these types of firearms, transitioning from a ban to a regulated system.
This action aligns with Milei’s long-standing advocacy for relaxed gun laws, often citing the United States model during his campaign.
Milei, whose populist rhetoric and style have led critics to describe him as the "Trump of the Pampas", has consistently advocated for the unrestricted carrying of weapons, promising to simplify the requirements for civilian access.
In December 2024, his administration already lowered the minimum age for applying for a "legitimate gun user card" to 18.
This document is the necessary first step towards applying for any full firearm licence.