Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Ambassador Mike Huckabee calls for accountability after illegal Zionist settlers beat 20-year-old Saif Mussallet to death in occupied town of Sinjil.
Ambassador Mike Huckabee calls for accountability after settlers beat 20-year-old Saif Mussallet to death in occupied town of Sinjil. / AP
July 15, 2025

The US ambassador to Israel has called on Israeli authorities to investigate the killing of Saif Mussallet, a 20-year-old Palestinian American who was lynched by a mob of illegal Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"I have asked Israel to aggressively investigate the murder of Saif Mussallet, an American citizen who was visiting family in Sinjil when he was beaten to death," Ambassador Mike Huckabee said Tuesday on X.

"There must be accountability for this criminal and terrorist act. Saif was just 20 yrs old."

Calls for accountability

Mussallet, a US citizen from Florida, was visiting relatives in the town of Sinjil when he was fatally assaulted last Friday.

His family said settlers surrounded him, beat him, and prevented emergency medical teams from reaching him for three hours.

He died before he could be taken to hospital.

Several US lawmakers have expressed condolences and urged the State Department to launch its own investigation into the incident.

The killing took place amid a surge in violence by Israeli forces and illegal Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank.

