WORLD
1 min read
Russia's Shoigu 'arrives' in North Korea amid strong defence ties
Sergei Shoigu has travelled to Pyongyang to reinforce the partnership between Russia and North Korea.
Russia's Shoigu 'arrives' in North Korea amid strong defence ties
The visit by Shoigu reinforces the mutual defence pact between Russia and North Korea. [Photo: AFP] / AFP
March 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top security adviser Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea the TASS news agency reported on Friday, his latest visit amid dramatic advances in security ties between the countries.

The Russian news outlet also noted that Shoigu plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The TASS report did not have further details, and North Korea's state media did not report Shoigu's arrival.

Shoigu, former defence minister until May last year, had earlier made visits to Pyongyang as North Korea geared up to deploy troops to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

US and South Korean officials have said North Korea has deployed more than 10,000 troops who were sent into combat in Russia's eastern Kursk region and also shipped heavy weapons including artillery and ballistic missiles.

Recommended

North Korea is believed to have received military and civilian technology and economic assistance from Moscow in return.

Neither Pyongyang nor Moscow has acknowledged Pyongyang's deployment of troops and weapons but said they had continued to implement a strategic partnership treaty signed by the countries' leaders in June last year, including a mutual defence pact.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan