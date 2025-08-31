WORLD
2 min read
Suspect arrested in shooting of Ukrainian lawmaker: Zelenskyy
Parubiy, 54, was a member of parliament and had been parliamentary speaker from April 2016 to August 2019.
Suspect arrested in shooting of Ukrainian lawmaker: Zelenskyy
Parubiy, a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014. / AP
August 31, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the shooting of former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy.

Parubiy, a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014, was shot dead Saturday in the western city of Lviv.

Zelenskyy said on Monday that Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko and security service chief Vasyl Maliuk had informed him of the arrest.

"The necessary investigative actions are ongoing,” he posted on social media.

"I thank our law enforcement officers for their prompt and coordinated work."

In a subsequent post, after having spoken to chief prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, he added, "The suspect has given an initial testimony.”

Recommended

"Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of this murder."

Earlier, authorities said a gunman had fired several shots at Parubiy, killing him on the spot.

Parubiy, 54, was a member of parliament and had been parliamentary speaker from April 2016 to August 2019.

He was also secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council from February to August 2014, a period when fighting began in eastern Ukraine.

Officials have given no immediate indication whether the murder had any direct link to Russia's war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations