Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Anadolu that Türkiye’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war is “invaluable” in maintaining regional stability and building momentum for a just and lasting peace.

“The role of Türkiye, and personally President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, in peace efforts is very significant. We value it highly and hope it will continue,” Sybiha said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) held in the Belek region.

He underlined the strong cooperation between Ankara and Kyiv, especially in the security and economic fields, saying: “Türkiye-Ukraine relations are a win-win partnership.”

Highlighting Türkiye’s contributions to food security through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sybiha noted the positive economic effect for Ukraine because of the deal, calling the country’s role in the Black Sea region “vital.”

Referring to Türkiye’s support for sustainable peace, Sybiha said: “We aim for a just, sustainable, inclusive, and lasting peace -- and we count on the support of partners like Türkiye.”

The foreign minister said Ukraine had regained half of the territories occupied since the war began, but 20 percent is still under occupation.