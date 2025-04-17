The US Department of Homeland Security said Harvard University will lose its ability to enroll foreign students if it does not meet the Trump administration's demands, in the government's latest escalation against the educational institution.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also announced on Wednesday the termination of two DHS grants totalling over $2.7 million to Harvard.

Noem said she wrote a letter to Harvard demanding records on what she called the "illegal and violent activities" of Harvard's foreign student visa holders by April 30.

"And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," Noem said in a statement.

Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related TRT Global - Trump calls Harvard a 'joke' as IRS reportedly plans to rescind the university's tax-exempt status

Threatening universities

President Donald Trump's administration has threatened universities with federal funding cuts over pro-Palestinian campus protests against US ally Israel's devastating military invasion of Gaza since October 2023.

Trump casts the protesters as foreign policy threats who are antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the Trump administration wrongly conflates their advocacy for Palestinian rights and criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza with support for extremism and antisemitism.

The Trump administration is also attempting to deport some foreign protesters and has revoked hundreds of visas across the country.

"With a $53.2 billion endowment, Harvard can fund its own chaos — DHS won't," Noem said, adding an "anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology" existed at Harvard.