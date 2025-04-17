WORLD
3 min read
Trump threatens Harvard University with foreign student ban
The Trump administration blames the university for failing to meet DHS demands related to protests and the activities of visa holders.
Trump threatens Harvard University with foreign student ban
Harvard University faces mounting pressure from the Trump administration on foreign student policies. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

The US Department of Homeland Security said Harvard University will lose its ability to enroll foreign students if it does not meet the Trump administration's demands, in the government's latest escalation against the educational institution.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also announced on Wednesday the termination of two DHS grants totalling over $2.7 million to Harvard.

Noem said she wrote a letter to Harvard demanding records on what she called the "illegal and violent activities" of Harvard's foreign student visa holders by April 30.

"And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," Noem said in a statement.

Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump calls Harvard a 'joke' as IRS reportedly plans to rescind the university's tax-exempt status

Threatening universities

President Donald Trump's administration has threatened universities with federal funding cuts over pro-Palestinian campus protests against US ally Israel's devastating military invasion of Gaza since October 2023.

Trump casts the protesters as foreign policy threats who are antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the Trump administration wrongly conflates their advocacy for Palestinian rights and criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza with support for extremism and antisemitism.

The Trump administration is also attempting to deport some foreign protesters and has revoked hundreds of visas across the country.

"With a $53.2 billion endowment, Harvard can fund its own chaos — DHS won't," Noem said, adding an "anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology" existed at Harvard.

Recommended

Harvard has previously said it worked to fight antisemitism and other prejudice on its campus while preserving academic freedoms and the right to protest.

RelatedTRT Global - Harvard stands firm as Trump punishes the Ivy League university in free speech clash of the century

Cancelling fundings

The Trump administration said late last month it was reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants to Harvard and later called for restrictions — including a mask ban and removal of diversity, equity and inclusion programmes — to be put in place for the university to continue receiving federal money.

Harvard on Monday rejected numerous demands that it said would cede control to the government. The Trump administration subsequently said it was freezing $2.3 billion in funding.

Trump also threatened on Tuesday to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status. CNN reported on Wednesday that the US Internal Revenue Service was making plans to rescind the tax-exempt status of Harvard and that a final decision was expected soon.

Human rights advocates have raised free speech and academic freedom concerns over the crackdown by the government.

The Trump administration has frozen or cancelled some funding for universities like Columbia, Princeton, Brown, Cornell and Northwestern as well.

It has also threatened to withhold funding over culture war issues such as DEI programs and transgender policies.

Rights advocates have also raised concerns about anti-Muslim action and anti-Arab bias during Israel’s Gaza war. The Trump administration has not announced steps in response.

RelatedTRT Global - Harvard at risk of losing nearly $9B in federal funding as US launches alleged antisemitism review

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation