WORLD
1 min read
Russia says missing plane found in Far East region; all 5 aboard alive
The plane had earlier sent distress signals from the forested area
Russia says missing plane found in Far East region; all 5 aboard alive
The Antonov An-2 aircraft is widely used for agricultural and forestry purposes. / AFP
June 10, 2025

Russia said on Tuesday that a plane reported missing after sending a distress signal over the country’s Far East region has been found, with all five people aboard alive.

“The plane has been found, everyone is alive,” Yevgeny Perfilyev, the ecology, nature management and forestry minister of Russia's Sakha Republic, said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that an Antonov An-2 plane activated its emergency locator beacon while “flying in the interests of forest protection” in the Tomponsky district.

Recommended

The Tomponsky district, in the eastern Sakha Republic of Siberia, is a vast and sparsely populated area characterised by largely mountainous terrain and dense forests.

TASS said Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, had been undertaking search and rescue efforts to find the plane and the five people on board.

Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting