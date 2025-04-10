China’s 84% tariff in retaliation against US President Donald Trump’s levy hike on Chinese imports came into effect on Thursday amid an escalating trade war between the two global economies.

In a series of tit-for-tat raises, China announced reciprocal tariffs of 34% in response to Trump’s first round of tariffs, rejecting Trump's warning to withdraw them or he would raise theirs again.

With Trump raising tariffs to 104% against Chinese imports, Beijing responded with an 84% duty on US products.

Trump further raised tariffs to 125% on Wednesday.

Beijing has also put 18 US companies on trade restriction lists, along with other countermeasures, as there is no sign of an immediate pause in the simmering trade war between the two countries.

In an apparent bid to mitigate the US tariff woes, China appears to be approaching other nations to shore up trading agreements.

Beijing-Brussels rapprochement