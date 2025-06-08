US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to the city of Los Angeles to break up protests sparked by immigration raids, according to a White House statement late Saturday.

"In light of these incidents and credible threats of continued violence, by the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby call into Federal service members and units of the National Guard under 10 USC 12406 to temporarily protect ICE and other United States Government personnel who are performing Federal functions, including the enforcement of Federal law, and to protect Federal property, at locations where protests against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur based on current threat assessments and planned operations," Trump said in a statement.

National Guard members arrived in Los Angeles overnight, with more protests planned for Sunday.

To the extent that protests or acts of violence directly prevent the enforcement of laws, they represent "a form of rebellion" against the authority of the government, Trump added.

He said he authorised and instructed the secretary of defence to work with governors and the National Guard Bureau to identify and activate the necessary National Guard members and units under the directive.

"The members and units of the National Guard called into Federal service shall be at least 2,000 National Guard personnel and the duration of duty shall be for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense," he said.

"In addition, the Secretary of Defense may employ any other members of the regular Armed Forces as necessary to augment and support the protection of Federal functions and property in any number determined appropriate in his discretion," he said.

In a post on Truth Social, the president lauded the National Guard's "great job" in Los Angeles following two days of violence and unrest.

"We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to handle the task.

"These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED," Trump noted, adding that masks will now be prohibited at protests.

"What do these people have to hide, and why," he questioned, while also expressing gratitude to the National Guard for its handling of the situation.

More than a dozen people were arrested Saturday in confrontations between protesters and federal agents, according to US Attorney Bill Essayli.

Rioting, obstructing justice not acceptable

US Vice President JD Vance said on X that one of the major legal questions in the immigration court battles is whether former President Joe Biden's border crisis qualifies as an "invasion."

Vance stated: "So now we have foreign nationals with no legal right to be in the country waving foreign flags and assaulting law enforcement. If only we had a good word for that..."

He noted that anyone breaking the law or interfering with law enforcement will face strict prosecution.

Peaceful protest is acceptable, but "rioting and obstructing justice" are not, Vance added, addressing what he called the "far left rioters."

President Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, told NBC News that California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass could be arrested if they impede immigration operations.

“Help us take these criminals off the street. Stop applauding the protesters and support law enforcement,” Homan said. “Gov. Newsom should be on the phone thanking President Trump for making a state safer.”

Homan previously said any attempt to impede ICE operations could result in arrest and accused Bass and Newsom of creating a “sanctuary for criminals.”

‘It’s common sense’