US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into former President Joe Biden's presidential actions, alleging his top aides helped "conceal Biden's cognitive decline" and questioning whether the former president wielded executive power during his administration.

The memorandum on Wednesday specifically directs White House Counsel David Warrington, in consultation with Attorney General Pam Bondi, to carry out the review, taking particular issue with Biden's use of what is known as an autopen to sign official documents. An autopen is a machine used to sign documents.

It alleges that Biden's aides not only used the device to sign critical documents, including pardons, but "severely restricted" his press conferences and "scripted" conversations with lawmakers and officials, "all to cover up his inability to discharge his duties."

"In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden's aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden's cognitive decline and assert Article II authority," Trump said in his memorandum, referring to the article of the US Constitution that established the executive branch.

"This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history. The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden's signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts," he added.