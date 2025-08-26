WAR ON GAZA
EU blasts Israel, calls for humanitarian law respect after Gaza hospital strike
"Civilians and journalists must be protected under international law," an EU spokesperson says.
A boy mourns his uncle and cousin killed in an Israeli strike, during their funeral at Nasser Hospital earlier this month. (AP Photo/Mariam Abu Dagga)
August 26, 2025

The EU has called on Israel to respect international humanitarian law, and described the recent Israeli strikes on Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza "completely unacceptable."

"Civilians and journalists must be protected under international law. The EU reiterates its call on Israel to respect international humanitarian law and to ensure that these attacks are investigated," EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni wrote in a statement issued on Tuesday by the European External Action Service, the bloc's diplomatic arm.

Stressing that there have been "too many" fatalities, he said that Israel's recent strikes were "completely unacceptable."

"The EU stands in solidarity with the families of the victims, with the journalistic community, and with all civilians in Gaza who continue to pay the highest price," the statement added.

At least 47 Palestinians, including six journalists, were killed on Monday and dozens were injured in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza, according to medics.

Attack on rescue team, journalists

The Health Ministry initially said 20 people were killed, including five journalists and a firefighter, in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

It said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex’s buildings with two air strikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Among the deceased was Hussam al-Masri, who worked as a photojournalist for the Reuters news agency, while the Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu Agency the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu Agency that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, including 246 journalists. The military offensive has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

