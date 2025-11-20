The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly renewed the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), underscoring its central role in supporting millions of Palestinian refugees amid deepening instability in the occupied territories and the region.

Meeting in New York on Wednesday, the Assembly’s Fourth Committee adopted a resolution on assistance to Palestinian refugees with 149 votes in favour, 10 against, and 13 abstentions, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The decision extends UNRWA’s mandate until June 30, 2029.

The resolution expressed “deep regret” that Palestinian refugees have been unable to return to their homes or receive compensation, warning that their humanitarian situation remains alarming. It reaffirmed that UNRWA’s operations are indispensable until a just and lasting solution to the refugee question is achieved.

Speaking ahead of the vote, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stressed that renewing the agency’s mandate is essential to safeguarding the rights and dignity of refugees.

‘Lifelines’