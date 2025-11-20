The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly renewed the mandate of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), underscoring its central role in supporting millions of Palestinian refugees amid deepening instability in the occupied territories and the region.
Meeting in New York on Wednesday, the Assembly’s Fourth Committee adopted a resolution on assistance to Palestinian refugees with 149 votes in favour, 10 against, and 13 abstentions, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.
The decision extends UNRWA’s mandate until June 30, 2029.
The resolution expressed “deep regret” that Palestinian refugees have been unable to return to their homes or receive compensation, warning that their humanitarian situation remains alarming. It reaffirmed that UNRWA’s operations are indispensable until a just and lasting solution to the refugee question is achieved.
Speaking ahead of the vote, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stressed that renewing the agency’s mandate is essential to safeguarding the rights and dignity of refugees.
‘Lifelines’
Addressing UNRWA’s Advisory Commission in Amman, Lazzarini said the agency requires stable and predictable funding to maintain its core public services, particularly in health and education, describing them as “lifelines” for Palestinian communities across the region.
He voiced hope that the recently adopted UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza could help advance efforts toward lasting peace and the protection of civilians.
But Lazzarini painted a stark picture of the situation on the ground, warning that Gaza remains in a state of extreme fragility after two years of Israeli bombardment, repeated mass displacement, and a crippling blockade.
Dismissing claims that UNRWA had halted its work in Gaza, he said: “This is far from reality. The agency continues to operate and remains the largest provider of public health and education services.”
In the occupied West Bank, Lazzarini said more than 32,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from northern refugee camps due to Israeli military operations — the largest displacement of refugees since 1967. He also warned of a surge in illegal settler violence, reporting more than 500 attacks in October alone.
The Commissioner-General further highlighted UNRWA’s critical role in Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan, where refugees depend on the agency for essential services. He urged the international community to step up financial support to ensure UNRWA can continue operating without interruption.