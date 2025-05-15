WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Israeli air strikes across Gaza, including on tents for displaced families, killed dozens and wounded scores, with medics reporting entire families buried under rubble amid continued shelling.
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing over 53,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. / Photo: AP
May 15, 2025

At least 94 Palestinians have been killed as Israeli warplanes struck several homes and tents for displaced people across war-devastated Gaza, the civil defence agency said.

In a statement Thursday, civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said an entire family was wiped out after an Israeli strike on their home in the northern town of Jabalia.

A medical source said that a series of Israeli strikes around dawn on homes and tents in the southern city of Khan Younis left 36 people dead and more than 60 injured, including women and children.

Medics retrieved 30 more bodies from the rubble of homes that were targeted last night, as rescue efforts are still ongoing to search for survivors.

Five more people were killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza City, Jabalia, and Khan Younis, another medical source said.

One more Palestinian was killed and several people were injured in Israeli strikes in the Khuzaa town of Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery shelling also took the lives of three Palestinians in the northern town of Beit Lahia, medics said.

Recommended

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, said five people were also killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike on a home in Jabalia.

Israeli fighter jets launched several strikes on homes in the Tal al-Zaatar neighbourhood of Jabalia, injuring 18 Palestinians, according to a medical source.

The Israeli army also shelled the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, causing material damage, but there were no reports yet of casualties, witnesses said.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing over 53,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Explore
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit