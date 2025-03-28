The Ugandan army has denied using "chemical or barrel weapons" in South Sudan, days after the United Nations said a highly flammable liquid was used in aerial strikes in the country.

Uganda deployed its special forces to South Sudan in March to support President Salva Kiir in clashes between his forces and those allied to his First Vice President, Riek Machar.

The Ugandan armed forces (UPDF) "noted unsubstantiated and misleading reports in some social media channels with allegations that the Ugandan Airforce has dropped chemical and barrel weapons on rebel White Army positions in the Upper Nile and Jonglei states (North-East)," army spokesperson Chris Magezi said in a statement.

Magezi dismissed the allegations as false, saying: "UPDF neither possesses chemical weapons and barrel bombs nor does it operate systems designed to deliver them."

The recent clashes in Nasir County in the northeastern Upper Nile State, which have spanned for weeks, have seen scores of civilians killed.

‘Indiscriminate attacks’