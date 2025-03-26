WORLD
China is the top threat to American interests: US intel report
New US intelligence report outlines China's efforts to expand its influence and military power, making it the top global competitor to the US.
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard identifies China as the most capable strategic competitor. / Reuters
March 26, 2025

China is the top threat to American interests globally, according to a US intelligence report released Tuesday, which said Beijing was making progress in its military and cyber capabilities.

Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community.

The report provides an overview of the "collective insights" of top US intelligence agencies about the security threats to the US posed by foreign nations and criminal organizations.

"China presents the most comprehensive and robust military threat to US national security," the report said.

However, it said China was more "cautious" than Russia, Iran and North Korea about appearing "too aggressive and disruptive."

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told a Senate hearing Tuesday that "China is our most capable strategic competitor" based on current intelligence.

"China's military is fielding advanced capabilities including hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, stronger space and cyber warfare assets and a larger arsenal of nuclear weapons," Gabbard said.

The report said Beijing would keep expanding its "coercive and subversive malign influence activities" to weaken the US internally and globally.

The Chinese government would seek to counter what it sees as a "US-led campaign to tarnish Beijing's global relations and overthrow" the Chinese Communist Party.

In addition to China, the assessment analysed threats to the United States posed by Russia, North Korea, Iran and "non-state transnational criminals," including Mexican drug cartels and extremist groups.

‘Hegemonic mentality’

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop thinking of China through its own "hegemonic mentality," in response to the US calling China the top military and cyber threat.

The US has been spreading the theory of China being a threat only to contain and suppress China, said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry.

China urges the US to stop conniving and supporting Taiwan independence activities, Guo added.

SOURCE:AFP
