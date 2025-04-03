Hungary's government is planning a law that would prevent protesters blocking bridges in order to defend the rights of those not protesting, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Bridges, particularly in the capital Budapest, which is divided by the Danube river, have become a focal point of anti-government protests over the past years, as demonstrators seek to press their demands.

On Tuesday, thousands of people demonstrated on Elisabeth Bridge in the city as they again protested against a law that aims to ban the annual Pride march by LGBTQ+ groups, and which is seen by critics as part of a wider crackdown on democratic freedoms ahead of a 2026 parliamentary election.

Orban, who faces a strong challenge from a surging opposition party ahead of the vote, has criticised the LGBTQ+ community and pledged to curb foreign funding of independent media and non-governmental organisations in Hungary.

"Freedom of assembly is important ... but it is not normal that in the meantime thousands or tens of thousands are stuck in a traffic jam," Orban said in an interview on state radio.