Since the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, mass graves uncovered almost every day in various provinces and regions of the country, especially in Damascus, await examination by experts.

Uveys Al-Dabish, a senior international lawyer at Global Rights Compliance (GRC), explained to Anadolu about the mass graves uncovered, procedures that should be followed and the preservation of documents after the fall of the regime.

Al-Dabish emphasised that the removal of bodies from the graves and identifications, uncovered as part of search and recovery efforts is a "difficult and dangerous" task.

He pointed out that mines may have been placed in those areas, so excavation should be done by professional teams.

"I don't think Syria currently has any capacity to exhume these bodies," Al-Dabish assessed, noting that the process could be carried out in coordination with NGOs.

He said identifying the victims or locating them is a long process and pointed out the need for international expert support.

Al-Dabish warned that non-experts should not interfere with the graves, where the remains of civilians believed to have been killed by the Bashar al-Assad regime are found.