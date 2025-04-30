AFRICA
UAE, Sudan trade accusations over illegal arms transfers
The dispute comes amid an ongoing ICJ case in which Sudan accuses the UAE of aiding genocide by arming the RSF.
“The Sudanese government pays no attention to these fabricated allegations,” government spokesman Khalid Ali said. / Reuters
April 30, 2025

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sudan exchanged accusations about arms transfer as tensions continued to rise between the two countries.

Emirati Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said on Wednesday that security agencies foiled an attempt to “illegally” transfer weapons and military equipment to the Sudanese army, according to the state news agency WAM.

He said a number of cell members were arrested on accusations of unauthorised mediation, brokering, and illicit trafficking of military equipment.

The Sudanese government, for its part, denied the accusation, calling it an attempt by Abu Dhabi to evade responsibility and cover up its support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“The Sudanese government pays no attention to these fabricated allegations,” government spokesman Khalid Ali said on his official X account.

‘Arming a war’

Recommended

In March, Sudan filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing the UAE of “complicity in the commission of genocide” by arming the RSF.

The Hague-based court said that it will issue its ruling in the case on May 5.

Since April 15, 2023, the RSF has been battling the Sudanese army for control of the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed so far, and 15 million others displaced, according to the United Nations and local authorities.

Research from United States scholars, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
