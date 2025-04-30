The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sudan exchanged accusations about arms transfer as tensions continued to rise between the two countries.

Emirati Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said on Wednesday that security agencies foiled an attempt to “illegally” transfer weapons and military equipment to the Sudanese army, according to the state news agency WAM.

He said a number of cell members were arrested on accusations of unauthorised mediation, brokering, and illicit trafficking of military equipment.

The Sudanese government, for its part, denied the accusation, calling it an attempt by Abu Dhabi to evade responsibility and cover up its support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“The Sudanese government pays no attention to these fabricated allegations,” government spokesman Khalid Ali said on his official X account.

Related TRT Global - ICJ: Sudan puts UAE on the dock over 'complicity in genocide'

‘Arming a war’