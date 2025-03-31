France's foreign trade minister said on Monday he was "deeply shocked" after the US embassy in Paris warned a number of French companies against using diversity programmes, a target of Donald Trump's.

According to the economy ministry, "a few dozen" French companies doing or looking to do business with the United States have received letters that included a questionnaire asking firms to certify that they "do not practice programmes to promote diversity, equity and inclusion" or DEI.

Designed to provide opportunities for people of colour, women and other historically excluded groups, DEI programmes have drawn the wrath of US President Trump and his followers, who say they are discriminatory and incompatible with meritocracy.

"We inform you that Executive Order 14173, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-based Opportunities, signed by President Trump, applies to all suppliers and service providers of the U.S. Government, regardless of their nationality and the country in which they operate," reads the letter, according to a copy that French newspaper Le Figaro published on its website.

"We would be grateful if you could complete and sign the document in English within five days and return it to us by email. If you do not agree to sign this document, we would appreciate if you could provide detailed reasons, which we will forward to our legal services," the letter added, with reference to the certification seen by Reuters.

An embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.