EUROPE
3 min read
EU states reach deal on 2040 emissions target ahead of COP30 summit
After all-night haggling, ministers agree to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040, making key concessions to win over sceptical members days before the climate talks.
EU states reach deal on 2040 emissions target ahead of COP30 summit
EU officials have stressed the importance of the talks, which come ahead of the COP30 summit next week in Brazil. / AP
November 5, 2025

The European Union's 27 member states struck a deal Wednesday on the bloc's next big emissions-cutting targets, after making overnight concessions to win over reluctant capitals in time for the UN's COP30 summit.

EU countries have been haggling for months over two separate targets for slashing greenhouse-gas emissions: a 2040 goal intended as a milestone towards carbon-neutrality, and a related target that they must bring to the climate talks next week in Brazil.

In marathon negotiations that ran most of the night, the bloc finally agreed to target a 90-percent cut in greenhouse-gas emissions by 2040, compared to 1990 levels, but countries will be allowed to count international carbon credits towards up to 10 percent of that goal.

Behind only China, the United States and India in terms of emissions, the EU has been the most committed of the major polluters to climate action and has already cut emissions by 37 percent compared to 1990 levels.

But after blazing a trail, the EU's political landscape has shifted right, and climate concerns have taken a backseat to defence and competitiveness — with concerns in some capitals that greening Europe's economy is harming growth.

Denmark, which holds the bloc's rotating presidency, worked through the night to win over the countries most sceptical of the proposed targets -- notably Italy.

The EU needed to win the support of a weighted majority of capitals for the 2040 climate target set out by the European Commission — which implies sweeping changes to industry and daily life at a time of growing concern over adverse impacts on Europe's economy.

Ministers also needed a unanimous deal on the EU emissions target for 2035, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which Paris Agreement signatories are supposed to bring to the COP30.

That objective, set at between 66.25 percent and 72.5 percent, was also agreed overnight.

RECOMMENDED

'Not pretty'

To win over the staunchest sceptics, Tuesday's talks covered a range of "flexibilities" for member states, including letting countries count carbon credits purchased to finance projects outside Europe.

A commission offer for credits to account for up to three percent of a nation's 2040 emission cuts failed to win over hardliners, with countries eventually securing a higher threshold of 10 percent.

Countries including Poland and Hungary also secured backing for a one-year delay, from 2027 to 2028, to the launch of a new EU carbon market for the road transport and industrial heating sectors — which critics fear will drive up fuel prices.

And in a further big concession, EU countries agreed for the overall 2040 objective to be reassessed every two years.

Environmental groups have accused countries of undermining the bloc's climate ambitions by pushing for a series of loopholes.

But an EU diplomat, granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive deliberations, had defended the compromise taking form in Brussels, although it was "not necessarily pretty".

"In the muddy, messy, nasty real world out there, we are trying to achieve something good," said the diplomat.

RelatedTRT World - Climate crisis now a 'humanitarian catastrophe,' IFRC warns before COP30

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida