African Union 'concerned' by 'negative impact' of US travel ban
Trump says the new US travel ban is spurred by a flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado by an Egyptian man, even though Egypt was not included in the list of banned countries.
Trump gestures after speaking during a summer soiree on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Washington DC. / AP
June 5, 2025

The African Union (AU) has expressed concern over a new US travel ban on several countries, including seven African nations.

President Donald Trump signed the decree on Wednesday, banning citizens from Somalia, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Haiti and Iran from travelling to the United States.

In a statement on Thursday, the AU said the ban would harm "people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and broader diplomatic relations" built with the US over decades.

It appealed to Washington to adopt a "consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned".

In the Somali capital, Mogadishu, the government did not immediately respond to the ban but there was anger on the streets.

"I totally disagree with the president of the United States' decision," one resident, Salad Abdullahi Mohamed, told AFP.

"Somali immigrants reached there after a long, hazardous trip to get a better life," he said.

Another resident, Ali Abdullahi Ali, agreed that Somali migrants were simply looking "to make a better living and help their parents".

"I would call on the president to make this decision null and void and also give necessary documents to stay and continue living and working there," he added.

Trump said the move was spurred by a flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado by an Egyptian man, even though Egypt was not included in the travel ban.

He also imposed a partial ban on travellers from seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. Some temporary work visas from those countries will be allowed.

SOURCE:AFP
