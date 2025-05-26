WORLD
2 min read
India braces for possible oil spill after ship sinks off southern coast
Authorities have warned people not to touch or approach any object that appears from the sunken ship anchored on the shore.
India braces for possible oil spill after ship sinks off southern coast
Indian authorities brace for possible oil spill after ship sinks off southern Kerala state / Reuters
May 26, 2025

Authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala have braced for a possible oil spill after a vessel sank off the southern Kerala coast, state officials have said.

The Indian Defence Ministry said on Sunday that a Liberian container vessel sank off the Kochi coast early Sunday due to "flooding".

The ministry said all 24 crew members on board were rescued, and the vessel went down with 640 containers, including 13 with “hazardous cargo” and 12 containing calcium carbide.

Kerala’s State Disaster Management Authority, in its advisory on Monday, warned people not to touch or approach any object that appears from the sunken ship anchored on the shore.

“The ship had 643 containers; 13 of them were dangerous substances. Some of these contain a chemical called calcium carbide, which emits acetylene gas that can be flammable when mixed with water,” the authorities said.

Sensitive marine ecosystem

Based on simulation results, “there is a high probability (80 percent) that overboard containers may drift”, covering the entire coastal stretch of the state’s Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts, the National Centre for Ocean Information Services – an autonomous body under the Indian government – said in its advisory on Monday.

Recommended

“These regions may be impacted within the next 96 hours and should be monitored closely to mitigate potential risks,” it said.

The agency continues to “closely monitor the situation” and “remains in coordination with relevant authorities, providing vital ocean forecast information and advisory services to support ongoing search, rescue, and environmental response operations,” it added.

The Indian Defence Ministry said that given the sensitive marine ecosystem along Kerala's coast, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has activated full pollution response preparedness.

“ICG aircraft equipped with advanced oil spill detection systems are conducting aerial surveillance, and ICG ship Saksham, carrying pollution response equipment, remains deployed at the site,” the ministry said, adding that so far "no oil spill has been reported."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee