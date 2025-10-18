TÜRKİYE
2 min read
2030 SDGs are ideals of world where no one is left behind: Turkish first lady
Emine Erdogan speaks at ministerial session of Global Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul.
2030 SDGs are ideals of world where no one is left behind: Turkish first lady
Emine Erdoğan chairs 4th UN Zero Waste Advisory Board in Türkiye, stressing global action under the “Zero Waste Movement” theme. / AA
October 18, 2025

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan said that the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals are the ideals of a world where no one is left behind and that the key to achieving this lies in all countries taking responsibility.

Her remarks came at the ministerial session of the Global Zero Waste Forum, which was organised in Istanbul by the Zero Waste Foundation in collaboration with the Turkish Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Ministry, the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), and UN-Habitat under the theme “People, Places, Progress.”

Emphasising her belief that this special session is a major opportunity to share the zero-waste vision, exchange ideas, and take collective steps for the future, Erdogan said Türkiye has undertaken diverse efforts under the coordination of the environment, urbanisation, and climate change ministry.

RelatedTRT World - Millions, not few, must adopt zero waste, emphasises Emine Erdogan

Culture of solidarity

Türkiye has created a strong culture of solidarity, from state institutions to local governments, from the private sector to civil society, she added, stressing that they have focused on awareness-raising activities.

RECOMMENDED

She added that throughout this process, they have seen women’s extraordinary support and how important they can be in environmental matters.

In a post on Turkish social platform NSosyal regarding the ministerial session, Erdogan said, "Türkiye places utmost importance on strengthening international cooperation and setting shared goals to tackle climate and environmental issues."

She also expressed hope that "this gathering will serve as a platform for launching strategic partnerships based on fair burden-sharing, and I wish it to yield fruitful outcomes."

Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints