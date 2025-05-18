India’s attempt to launch a new Earth observation satellite into orbit failed due to a technical issue during the third stage of flight, the country’s space agency has said.

V. Narayanan, head of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), said on Sunday that the PSLV-C61 launch vehicle suffered a drop in chamber pressure during its third stage, ultimately causing the mission to fail.

“Today, we attempted a launch of the PSLV-C61 vehicle. The vehicle is a 4-stage vehicle. The first two stages performed as expected. During the third stage, we are seeing observation, and the mission could not be accomplished," Narayanan was quoted by the local news agency ANI.

"After analysis, we shall come back," Narayanan added.

