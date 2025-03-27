Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Ankara, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to Somalia’s security, territorial integrity, and economic development.

During the meeting at the Presidential Complex on Thursday, President Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye places great importance on Somalia’s peace and stability and will continue to support efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability with Ethiopia.

Türkiye has been a long-standing ally of Somalia, providing humanitarian aid, military training, and development assistance. Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye would maintain its unwavering support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

Counterterrorism cooperation

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the leaders also discussed enhanced cooperation in counterterrorism, with Erdogan assuring that Türkiye stands firmly with the Somali people in their fight against extremist groups.

“Türkiye will continue to support Somalia in the fight against terrorism,” Erdogan stated, underlining the importance of security cooperation between the two nations.