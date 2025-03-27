TÜRKİYE
Erdogan reaffirms support for Somalia’s security, stability in presidential meeting
The latest meeting highlights Türkiye’s broader foreign policy approach in Africa, where it seeks to expand diplomatic, economic, and security ties while supporting regional stability.
March 27, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Ankara, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to Somalia’s security, territorial integrity, and economic development.

During the meeting at the Presidential Complex on Thursday, President Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye places great importance on Somalia’s peace and stability and will continue to support efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability with Ethiopia.

Türkiye has been a long-standing ally of Somalia, providing humanitarian aid, military training, and development assistance. Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye would maintain its unwavering support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

Counterterrorism cooperation

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the leaders also discussed enhanced cooperation in counterterrorism, with Erdogan assuring that Türkiye stands firmly with the Somali people in their fight against extremist groups.

“Türkiye will continue to support Somalia in the fight against terrorism,” Erdogan stated, underlining the importance of security cooperation between the two nations.

Strengthening economic and defence ties

In addition to security issues, the discussions also covered economic, trade, and defence cooperation. Erdogan and Mohamud explored ways to boost bilateral trade and strengthen defence industry ties, reflecting Türkiye’s long-term commitment to Somalia’s development.

Türkiye has been actively involved in Somalia’s infrastructure, health, and education sectors, and the meeting reinforced the strategic partnership between the two countries.

This latest high-level engagement highlights Türkiye’s broader foreign policy approach in Africa, where it seeks to expand diplomatic, economic, and security ties while supporting regional stability.

