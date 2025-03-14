The Turkish foreign minister has stressed that European leaders are confused about what to do if the world were divided into several spheres of influence.

“It is quite possible for a structure that includes the UK, certain European countries, and Türkiye to create its own center of attraction in the region,” Hakan Fidan said on Thursday, speaking to TV100, a Turkish television channel.

"This capability exists; the opportunity is there. It's simply a matter of putting forth the will and pursuing it," Fidan added. He highlighted that the UK would likely not have exited the EU if Türkiye had joined the bloc in 2007-2008.

"A structure that includes Türkiye and the UK within the EU would inevitably have developed its own foreign policy and security architecture much earlier," he argued.

Fidan further underscored that the EU has committed 800 billion euros to the "ReArm Europe" program as European countries shuffle to increase their defence capabilities — an area where Türkiye’s star has been shining.

Not many European armies are as strong as the Turkish military forces, with tools tried and tested on the battlefields, he noted, stressing European concerns on what will happen if the US "pulls down its security umbrella".

EU membership remains a priority

Speaking to TV100, the Turkish top diplomat also emphasised that Türkiye's one-to-one relations with European countries are in good condition.

“We have a total trade volume of more than 200 billion dollars with the whole of Europe. It is the most balanced trade volume in the world, for both sides,” he said.

Highlighting the difficulties in mending relations with EU institutions that were somewhat severed in 2019, Fidan remarked that EU membership still remains a strategic priority for Ankara. However, he noted that the EU does not appear to approach the issue similarly.