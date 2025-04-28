TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s tourism sector set to break record with $135 billion earnings in 2025
World tourism body praises Türkiye’s strategic growth as tourism drives jobs, boosts economy, and strengthens cultural bridges.
Highlighting the critical role of infrastructure in sustaining tourism growth, Simpson emphasised the importance of continued investment. “Road infrastructure is very important. And it’s very important not just for the tourists, so we really do need to look at road infrastructure, and promoting alternative places for tourists to visit is also important to boost tourism,” she said. / TRT World
April 28, 2025

Sun-drenched coastlines, timeless archaeological treasures, and a unique cultural mosaic where Europe meets Asia have propelled Türkiye’s tourism sector to record heights.

This year, it’s on track to contribute an estimated 5.2 trillion Turkish liras (about $135.35 billion) to the national economy — roughly 12 percent of gross domestic product, according to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

In a fresh report, the WTTC projected sectoral growth at more than $5.2 billion above last year’s levels, with its CEO Julia Simpson praising Türkiye’s strategic approach to promoting tourism.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Simpson said: “Türkiye’s vision has been important in driving its growth in tourism and it’s been very important that Türkiye has put itself on the map as a tourist destination. Turkish Airlines flies to more destinations than any other airline in the world and it means that Türkiye is very well connected. And connectivity is very important,” she said.

“It’s also a safe country; the travellers need to feel very safe and Türkiye is a good and safe country to visit,” Simpson added.

“Then you have natural beauty — Türkiye is very beautiful. The Antalya coast is especially really spectacular. And the history, and all the antiquities. It really is where the west meets the east.”

Tourism 'a real force for good' The WTTC study forecasts that both local and foreign tourists will contribute to this growth. Foreign visitor spending is projected to reach $67.7 billion in 2025, reflecting Türkiye’s rising popularity on the global stage.

Meanwhile, domestic visitor expenditure is expected to hit $36.5 billion, highlighting the country's vibrant internal tourism market. The report also anticipates that the travel and tourism industry will support 3.3 million jobs across Türkiye this year, accounting for more than 10 percent of all employment.

