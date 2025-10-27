US
2 min read
US detains British Muslim journalist Sami Hamdi at 'urging of pro-Israel' lobby
Muslim civil rights group CAIR says Hamdi has been detained by ICE over his outspoken criticism of Israel and is calling for his immediate release.
US detains British Muslim journalist Sami Hamdi at 'urging of pro-Israel' lobby
British journalist Sami Hamdi detained by US immigration authorities after Israel criticism / AA
October 27, 2025

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi at San Francisco Airport, seemingly in response to his outspoken criticism of the Israeli government during his current speaking tour.

Hamdi spoke at a gala for the Council on American Islamic Relations in Sacramento, California, on Saturday and was scheduled to speak on Sunday at one of the group's events in Florida, the organisation said in a statement. CAIR said he was detained at San Francisco International Airport.

Hamdi has appeared as an analyst and commentator on British TV networks. CAIR on Sunday called for his release and accused the Trump administration of detaining him over his criticism of the Israeli government.

"We can confirm that Mr Hamdi has not been deported and remains in custody. Our attorneys and partners are working to address this injustice," the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) wrote on X.

Arresting a British citizen visiting the US for speaking out against another nation’s alleged genocide is "our government's latest blatant affront to free speech," the CAIR stated.

"The US must put an end to detaining critics of the Israeli government at the urging of extreme pro-Israel actors; this prioritises Israel over the US and must stop," it added.

Since January, the Trump administration has pursued a sweeping crackdown on immigration, including increasing social media vetting, revoking visas for people it claims praised the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and deporting student visa and green card holders who have voiced support for Palestinians and criticised Israel's conduct in the Gaza war.

SOURCE:AA
