The Gaza Tribunal, a people’s tribunal established as an independent initiative with humanitarian and moral objectives to investigate Israel's ongoing war crimes in Gaza, will hold its first public session on Monday in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Led by Richard Falk, former UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, the Gaza Tribunal is set to convene its sessions in Sarajevo from May 26 to 29.

Discussions will cover a range of issues, including settler-colonial genocide, genocide frameworks, apartheid, forced population transfer, the protection of civilians, shortcomings of the UN system, and the criminalisation of protests.

As part of the program, panels will be held on Political Realism and Contemporary Geopolitics and Political Economy of Genocide, along with a special session titled From Srebrenica to Gaza.

On the final day, the Sarajevo Declaration, prepared with contributions from all participants, will be presented to the public.

The tribunal is being organised with the support of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, which brings together 66 member bodies, including 50 national youth organisations and 16 minority Muslim youth organisations.

Final proceedings to be held in Istanbul