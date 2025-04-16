Israel has announced it had converted 30 percent of Palestine’s Gaza into a buffer zone as it pressed its unrelenting carnage, vowing to maintain its blockade on humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged territory.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it had "achieved full operational control over several key areas and routes throughout the Gaza Strip".

"Approximately 30 percent of the Gaza Strip's territory is now designated as an Operational Security Perimeter."

It added that Israeli air strikes had hit "approximately 1,200 terror targets" and that "more than 100 targeted eliminations have been carried out" since March 18.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said this month that the military was leaving Gaza "smaller and more isolated".

Israeli officials have repeatedly claimed that military pressure was the only way to force Hamas to release the 58 hostages still held in Gaza.

'No aid for Gaza'

On Wednesday, Palestinian group Islamic Jihad released a video of an Israeli-German hostage, showing him appealing to Israeli authorities and US President Donald Trump to secure his release.

His family and Israeli media identified him as Rom Braslavski from Jerusalem.

In parallel to the Gaza carnage, Hamas said Israel had proposed a new 45-day ceasefire through mediators, which would include the release of dozens of hostages.

Netanyahu met hostage negotiators and security chiefs on Wednesday and "issued directives for the continuation of the steps to advance the release of our hostages," his office said in a statement.

The proposal also called for Hamas to disarm to secure a complete end to the war, the resistance group said.

A senior Hamas official, Mahmoud Mardawi, told AFP that the group was still preparing a response to Israel's document but insisted Hamas "weapons will not be subject to any negotiations".