'Red line for Gaza': Tens of thousands march in Brussels to show solidarity with Palestinians
Estimated 70,000 people take part in "Red Line for Gaza" demonstration, police say.
A demonstrator holds a sign as people take part in the "Red Line for Gaza" demonstration in Brussels, Belgium, September 7, 2025. / Reuters
September 7, 2025

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday for the second "Red Line for Gaza" demonstration, calling for Belgium to cut off its ties with Israel over the continuing genocide in Gaza.

According to police, some 70,000 people gathered at Brussels' North Station before marching towards Jean Rey Square, near pan-European institutions, local media reported.

The organisers urged participants to carry red cards as a way of showing "a red card to politicians and institutions facilitating war crimes against Palestinians".

"Although the federal government finally decided to take measures against Israel on September 2, these measures still fall far short of all Belgium's international obligations," Ludo De Brabander, one of the organisers, said.

He added that Belgium must take "decisive and comprehensive measures" to end its complicity in the genocide.

Demonstrators demanded a full military embargo on Israel, including an end to arms trade and cooperation, as well as a national ban on investments, trade, and diplomatic relations that could contribute to the occupation of Palestinian territories.

The rally, organised by international solidarity groups, was supported by over 200 organisations, including trade unions, Jewish and Palestinian groups, youth movements, religious organisations, cultural associations and charities.

The first "Red Line" march on July 15 drew around 100,000 participants.

SOURCE:AA
