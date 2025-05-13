US President Donald Trump has voiced optimism that talks between Ukraine and Russia, set for Istanbul later this week, could yield “pretty good results.”

“I've also been working relentlessly to end the terrible bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine, and very importantly, talks are being held in Türkiye later this week, probably on Thursday, and they could produce some pretty good results,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“Don't underestimate Thursday's meeting in Türkiye — President Erdogan will be a great host”, Trump added ahead of the peace talks.

“Our people are going to be going there -- (Secretary of State) Marco (Rubio) is going to be going there. Others are going to be going, and we'll see if we can get it done.”

Trump said on Monday that he may travel to Istanbul if he thought it would be helpful.

Trump's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff are reportedly expected to take part in the talks, regardless if Trump attends. Rubio will be in Antalya, Türkiye, from May 14 -16 for an informal NATO foreign ministers meeting.