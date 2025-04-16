Years of negotiations culminated with countries agreeing the text of a landmark accord on how to tackle future pandemics, aimed at avoiding a repeat of the mistakes made during the Covid-19 crisis.

After more than three years of talks and one last marathon session, weary delegates at the World Health Organization's headquarters sealed the deal at around 2:00 am (0000 GMT) Wednesday.

"Tonight marks a significant milestone in our shared journey towards a safer world," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"The nations of the world made history in Geneva today."

Five years after Covid-19 killed millions of people and devastated economies, a growing sense of urgency hung over the talks, with new health threats lurking, ranging from H5N1 bird flu to measles, mpox and Ebola.

The final stretch of negotiations also took place with cuts to US foreign aid spending and threatened tariffs on pharmaceuticals casting a shadow over the talks.

'It's adopted'

Right until the last minute, disagreement had lingered over a few thorny issues.

Negotiators stumbled over the agreement's Article 11, which deals with transferring technology for pandemic health products towards developing nations.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, poorer states accused rich countries of hoarding vaccines and tests.

Countries with large pharmaceutical industries have strenuously opposed the idea of mandatory tech transfers, insisting they must be voluntary.

But it appeared the obstacle could be overcome by adding that any transfer needed to be "mutually agreed".

The core the agreement is a proposed Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS), aimed at allowing the swift sharing of pathogen data with pharmaceutical companies, enabling them to quickly start working on pandemic-fighting products.

In the end, the 32-page agreement was entirely highlighted in green, indicating it had been fully approved by WHO member states.

"It's adopted," negotiations co-chair Anne-Claire Amprou announced, to thundering applause.