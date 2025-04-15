Officials at a high-level international conference on Sudan in London called for an end to the civil war, urging rival factions to de-escalate the conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

The United Kingdom co-hosted the one-day conference on Tuesday with the African Union, European Union, France, and Germany, where foreign ministers and humanitarian leaders gathered to mark the second anniversary of the Sudan conflict.

In his opening remarks, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced new life-saving aid worth $158.4 million to support over 650,000 Sudanese people.

However, he warned that the biggest obstacle is not funding but “a lack of political will.”

"Many have given up on Sudan. That is wrong. It's morally wrong when we see so many civilians beheaded, infants as young as 1 (year old) subjected to sexual violence, more people facing famine than anywhere else in the world, we simply cannot look away," he said.

Lammy described the “unimaginable violence” faced by civilians and aid workers and warned that instability is spreading beyond Sudan’s borders.

“We have got to persuade the warring parties to protect civilians, to let aid in and across the country, and to put peace first,” he said, adding that all parties want to see Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity upheld with functioning institutions.

“We all want to see Sudanese civilians protected, and the millions of displaced people able to return to their homes,” he added.

Bankole Adeoye, African Union commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, said the ultimate goal is to end the war, but stressed the need for a Sudanese-led solution.

"It is a landmark moment for us to find a pathway to enduring peace and stability," said Adeoye.

He reaffirmed the African Union’s commitment to helping Sudan build a democratic future and silence the guns.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged collective action to ensure the conflict is not forgotten.

“The situation worsens every day. We must all take action," he said, announcing an additional $56.6 million to support the work of UN agencies and non-governmental organisations in Sudan and neighbouring countries this year.

Barrot stressed that foreign actors must avoid any actions that would fuel the conflict.

“Let us be clear: the unity of Sudan must be preserved,” he said.