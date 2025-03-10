President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travels to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, ahead of talks between Ukrainian and US officials on ending the war with Russia at an increasingly precarious moment for Kiev.

The United States, once Ukraine's main ally, has upended its wartime policies in its stated pursuit of a rapid end to the fighting, engaging directly with Moscow while cutting off military assistance and intelligence sharing for Kiev.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet the Saudi crown prince, whose country hosted Russian-US talks on Ukraine last month.

Tuesday's talks between US and Ukrainian officials — the first official meeting since a disastrous Oval Office encounter between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump — are expected to focus on a bilateral minerals deal and how to end the war.

Zelenskyy has said he will not attend Tuesday's talks with US officials and that the Ukrainian delegation will include his chief of staff, his foreign and defence ministers and a top military official in the presidential administration.

"On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

"Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively."