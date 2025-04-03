Fierce storms have pounded a large stretch of the central-eastern United States overnight, with officials reporting at least seven deaths and warning the system continued to bring severe threats.

The line of storms, which stretched from Arkansas northeastward into Ohio, produced dozens of tornadoes and heavy rains that forecasters say could last for days, officials said on Thursday.

Western Tennessee was particularly hard-hit by the system, with state and local authorities reporting on Thursday at least five deaths across several counties.

A father and his teenage daughter were killed in Tennessee's Fayette County when their modular home was overturned by a tornado, local media reported, citing the sheriff's office.

Three others were hospitalised, including the mother, who was extracted from the home wreckage by emergency responders.

Photos shared on social and local media showed widespread damage from the storm across several states, with homes torn apart, toppled trees, downed power lines and overturned cars.

"A multi-day, potentially historic heavy rainfall event may produce catastrophic and life-threatening flooding through Saturday," the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Other deaths were reported in Indiana — where a man was reportedly electrocuted after his car hit a downed power line — and Missouri, with the Perryville Fire Department saying a nearby district's fire chief "made the ultimate sacrifice" in an unspecified storm-related incident.