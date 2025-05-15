WORLD
2 min read
A nation bows its head — Uruguay honours Mujica in final goodbye
Brazil's Lula joins 100,000 mourners as Uruguay bids farewell to Jose “Pepe” Mujica — the guerrilla-turned-president who rose from prison to power, leaving behind a legacy of humility, resistance, and hope.
A nation bows its head — Uruguay honours Mujica in final goodbye
Uruguay mourns former President Mujica who died at 89, in Montevideo / Reuters
May 15, 2025

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has joined tens of thousands of Uruguayans who said a final farewell to iconic former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica.

An estimated 100,000 people paid their respects to the famously humble ex-leader over two days of lying in state after his death on Tuesday, aged 89, from cancer.

Emotions ran high in the Legislative Palace as people queued to file past the coffin of the former leftist guerrilla, who was imprisoned during the country's 1973-1985 dictatorship, but later helped the left win power through the ballot box.

Some of the mourners carried flowers, while others wore the banner of his party around their shoulders.

Mujica passed away at his farm on the outskirts of Montevideo with his wife, fellow former guerrilla fighter Lucia Topolansky, 80, by his side.

RelatedTRT Global - World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies


A year ago, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which later spread to his liver.

Lula, from the same generation of leftist leaders that formed a "pink tide" in Latin American politics in the early 2000s, eulogised him as "a superior human being" who "tried to change the world."

Recommended

Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi, Mujica's political heir, and Chile's leftist President Gabriel Boric also attended the wake, which ended with a mass rendition of the liberation hymn "To Don Jose.”

After the memorial, crowds lined the street to watch as Mujica's body was removed from the palace for cremation.

His ashes will be kept at his farm.

'Happy with little'

The plain-spoken activist and farmer earned the moniker of "world's poorest president" during his 2010-2015 presidency for giving away much of his salary to charity, driving himself in a sky blue Volkswagen Beetle, and continuing to live a simple life with his wife and three-legged dog.

"He taught us many things he taught us to be happy with little, not to live for appearances," Paola Martinez, one of the mourners at the Legislative Palace, told AFP.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal