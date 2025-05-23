At Türkiye’s 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival, traditional games and cultural heritage take centre stage, but so does remembrance.



This year, the festival is drawing attention to the thousands of Palestinian children who were killed by Israel in Gaza, ensuring they are not forgotten amid the celebrations.

Running through May 25, the festival features a “Solidarity Tent” dedicated to amplifying the voices of children in Gaza.

The tent is filled with symbolic displays: toys representing children who will never have the chance to play again, banners calling for support for Palestine, and oil paintings inspired by Gaza, offered for sale to raise funds.

A watermelon-shaped map of Palestine marks the area, while a blood-stained journalist's vest serves as a chilling reminder of media workers killed in the conflict.