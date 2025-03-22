TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye condemns 'heinous attack' at mosque in Niger
At least 44 people killed, 13 others injured in attack on Friday, says Niger's interior minister.
Türkiye condemns 'heinous attack' at mosque in Niger
Here is the sentence in masu form: トルコ外務省はニジェールの人々に哀悼の意を表しました。/ 写真: AFP
March 22, 2025

Türkiye has condemned "heinous attack" that took place on Friday at a mosque in a village in Niger's Tillabery region.

In Saturday’s statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the people of Niger, wishing a swift recovery to those injured and Allah's mercy upon the deceased.

At least 44 people were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, Niger's Interior Minister Mohamed Toumba said on state television.

The southwestern region of Niger, particularly areas near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso, has seen a surge in violence in recent years, with militant groups exploiting instability to carry out deadly raids on villages and security forces.

The attack underscores the security challenges facing the Sahel nation, despite efforts by the government and international partners to curb the insurgency.

