Syrian authorities have evacuated a group of Druze residents from the southern city of Sweida under government coordination and security escort.

"Under government facilitation and security protection, a group of Druze citizens who wished to leave Sweida have been evacuated," the Sweida Governorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The evacuation was carried out via the Busra al-Sham humanitarian crossing in Daraa province using a convoy of five buses.

Officials did not disclose the group's final destination, though Daraa has previously hosted displaced residents from Sweida in temporary shelters.

Deadly clashes across the city

The evacuation comes amid a tense calm following a July 19 ceasefire in Sweida, after more than a week of intense intercommunal fighting between armed Druze groups and Bedouin tribes.