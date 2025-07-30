WORLD
1 min read
Syrian authorities evacuate Druze residents from Sweida under security escort
Five-bus convoy departs Sweida amid fragile ceasefire following deadly clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes.
Syrian authorities evacuate Druze residents from Sweida under security escort
Syrian Arab Red Crescent evacuates civilians from Sweida, in Deraa Governorate / Reuters
July 30, 2025

Syrian authorities have evacuated a group of Druze residents from the southern city of Sweida under government coordination and security escort.

"Under government facilitation and security protection, a group of Druze citizens who wished to leave Sweida have been evacuated," the Sweida Governorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The evacuation was carried out via the Busra al-Sham humanitarian crossing in Daraa province using a convoy of five buses.

Officials did not disclose the group's final destination, though Daraa has previously hosted displaced residents from Sweida in temporary shelters.

Deadly clashes across the city

The evacuation comes amid a tense calm following a July 19 ceasefire in Sweida, after more than a week of intense intercommunal fighting between armed Druze groups and Bedouin tribes.

Recommended

The Syrian government has announced four ceasefire deals since the violence erupted.

The latest agreement, reached on July 19, has largely held, though earlier truces collapsed after groups loyal to Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, a senior Druze religious leader, expelled Bedouin tribes people and reportedly committed abuses against them.

Syria’s transitional government has pledged to restore stability nationwide and defuse local conflicts through negotiated settlements.

RelatedTRT Global - Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia