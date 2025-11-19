WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Violent clashes break out between Israeli soldiers at northern military base
Footage shows soldiers throwing chairs and attacking one another as the Israeli army opens an investigation into the incident.
Violent clashes break out between Israeli soldiers at northern military base
The incident occurred on Sunday between the army’s Givati Brigade soldiers and combat engineers / Reuters
November 19, 2025

A violent brawl has broken out between Israeli soldiers at a military base in northern Israel, local media reported.

A video clip circulated online showed Israeli soldiers in the dining hall of the base, severely hitting and throwing chairs at each other.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the incident occurred on Sunday between the army’s Givati Brigade soldiers and combat engineers.

It began as a verbal altercation and evolved into physical fighting.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army condemned the incident and opened an investigation, according to the newspaper.

No further details were given about the reason for the fight.

A report by the Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation found the Givati Brigade linked to the systematic abuse of civilians in Palestine’s Gaza, including torture, looting, and the destruction of residential areas.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package