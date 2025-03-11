Al Shabab gunmen stormed a hotel in central Somalia hosting a meeting on countering the terror group in the region, killing nine civilians, security and police have said.

Gunmen rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the hotel's entrance in the city of Beledweyne, about 300 kilometres (190 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, and opened fire on people inside on Tuesday.

"All the gunmen have been killed," said security official Hussein Ali.

He said nine civilians, including traditional elders, died but did not disclose how many militants were killed.

"More than 10 other people, most of them civilians, were wounded," he said.

Traditional elders and military officials were meeting at the hotel in the Hiran region to discuss efforts to support the Somali government's fight against the militant group.

Related At least 21 killed as Somalia battles al Shabab in central region

‘Intense exchange of gunfire’

Police officer Ali Mahad said many of them had been rescued.